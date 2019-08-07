Regional Health will handle hundreds of Sturgis rally cases

It's all hands on deck for Regional Health hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities throughout the Black Hills during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The Rapid City-based health care system treated 610 people at its five hospitals related to the Sturgis rally last year. General staffing is increased, more equipment is brought in and more security is added.

Regional Health coordinator Marla Venjohn tells the Rapid City Journal there's usually an influx of head trauma and neurosurgery cases, so there's additional surgeons ready for general surgery, neurosurgery and orthopedics.

In addition to dozens of clinics, Regional Health operates hospitals in Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Deadwood and Custer. The rally which runs through August 11 is expected to attract about a half million visitors this year.

