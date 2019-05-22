Releases from Gavins Point Dam stepping up on Thursday

After heavy rains fell across South Dakota and central Nebraska over the last few days, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will increase releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam will increase to 60,000 cubic feet per second starting Thursday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said because of the rain, inflows into Oahe, Big Bend, Fort Randall, and Gavins Point Dams have been increasing and causing pool levels to rise. The forecast rise at Oahe Dam and Fort Randall Dam includes storing runoff in their exclusive flood control pools.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam will allow more water to pass through the system and slow the rise in the pool levels at these projects, Army Corps of Engineers said.