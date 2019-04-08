Renner neighborhood dealing with mud, road issues

People living in eastern South Dakota are still feeling the effects of flooding, even as the water recedes.

One neighborhood in Renner is now dealing with muddy roads leading to their homes.

Cones are blocking the dirt road that leads to many of the homes here at Peterson Mobile Home Park.

People who live in this community say they have seen many people try to go past the cones and end up getting stuck in the mud.

Other people have to travel off the road and through the grass in order to get to their driveway.

Aside from the inconvenience of having to find new ways to get to their homes, some people are concerned about what would happen in the case of an emergency in their neighborhood.

Resident trace switzenberg said it would be a bad deal if there was a fire or an ambulance needed to get to her neighborhood.

"I don't know what they'd do,"Switzenberg said. "They'd have to walk in here somehow to get them and I don't know what they'd do for a fire."

Today the land owner did start laying rock and gravel in the areas that desperately needed it.

Since the land is private property, it's the land owner's job to make sure the roads are maintained.