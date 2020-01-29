Rep. Dusty Johnson's offices accepting internship applications

Students interested in learning more about politics have the chance to work at a Congressional office this summer.

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that his office is seeking internship applicants for Summer 2020 in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices.

Duties will include researching legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, leading tours of the U.S. Capitol, handling constituent phone calls, sorting mail and providing support to the staff and the Congressman.

Interns will work closely with constituents and staff while developing their research, writing, and communications skills. Most importantly, they will gain an in-depth understanding of the South Dakota congressional office.

Interested applicants should complete the online internship application and submit a resume no later than March 3rd, 2020. You find more information here.