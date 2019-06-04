Rep. Johnson introduces bill to provide local beef to schools

Representative Dusty Johnson introduced the Farm and Ranch to School Act, which would amend the National School Lunch Act, Farm to School Program, to include funding to make local livestock and meat procurement for school lunch programs a priority.

“Under the current Farm to School Program, meat and livestock producers are underserved,” said Johnson. “In South Dakota, we grow our meat locally. The Farm and Ranch to School Act will give South Dakota producers a fair shake at serving their product in the lunchroom. South Dakota’s students deserve the best and freshest quality meat in their lunches, this legislation will make that a reality.”

Under the current Farm to School Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) does not specifically allocate funds for local farm to school meat product sales. This legislation would also enhance educational opportunities in the classroom related to livestock production and meat processing.

