This week, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson became just the second member of Congress to speak Lakota on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson spoke the language as a way to advocate legislation that would advance the practice of Lakota languages.

He emphasized the importance of indigenous languages as the life-blood of cultural understanding.

The last member to speak Lakota on the floor was Representative John Kyl of Iowa. He used a Lakota phrase on the floor in 1963.