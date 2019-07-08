Rep. Johnson visits quarry mine in Dell Rapids

Representative Dusty Johnson believes infrastructure is important to keep America moving forward.

He was in Dell Rapids Monday visiting a quarry mine at L. G. Everist, Inc. Businesses like this help support the growth in America. Quarry operations began there in the mid-1870s.

L. G. Everist took over ownership in 1927 and now employs about 350 people.

"Well, this is an important stop for two reasons," Johnson said. "This aggregate product, this goes into construction, whether you're talking sidewalks, highways, whether you're talking other construction, we have to have plants like this if we're going to be a country where we continue to build stuff."

Johnson says the visit was an eye-opening experience for him.

He believes it's one of the best things about his job is being able to learn various things.