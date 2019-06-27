Rep. Scyller Borglum set to announce U.S. Senate race decision

State Representative Scyller Borglum will announce her future political plans for the upcoming 2020 election year on Monday.

In a press release, Borglum said "After listening to numerous South Dakotans across the state, I have made a thoroughly-considered decision regarding the upcoming U.S. Senate race."

Borglum will make her announcement at the following locations on July 1:

- 8 a.m. MST

Alex Johnson (Main Lobby), 523 6th S.t, Rapid City

- 1 p.m. CST

Dignity: Native American Statue, I-90 Chamberlain Rest Area, Chamberlain

- 4:30 p.m. CST, Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls Downtown (Pre-Function Room)

201 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls

The public is invited to attend.