'Repair affair' aims to help those with accessible housing issues

A local housing organization is working to help people with accessibility issues in their homes.

The Sioux Empire Home Builders Association is hosting its Annual Repair Affair day Tuesday.

Over 60 volunteers will make repairs on eight different homes around the Sioux Falls area, adding things like wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and replacing doorknobs with levers.

The repairs are done at no cost to homeowners, thanks to a grant from the City of Sioux Falls Housing Division and funds from the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation.

Organizers say over 240 projects have been completed since the first Repair Affair day in 1993.