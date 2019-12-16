Report: 'CAFO' expansions stoking concerns in South Dakota ag industry

A new report found continued expansion of large feedlot operations is leading to division within South Dakota's agriculture industry.

Despite a rising wave of grassroots opposition, the state is seeing a steady increase in the development of livestock operations known as CAFOs, concentrated animal feeding operations, South Dakota News Watch Reports.

South Dakota has seen a 15 percent increase in the number of CAFOs over the past decade. These operations usually house thousands of animals.

Supporters of CAFOs say they spur economic development and are an important part of agriculture, which is South Dakota's largest industry. Opponents say they create environmental problems and threaten traditional small farms.

