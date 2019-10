A sweet addition is coming to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is coming to the mall later this year, SiouxFalls.Business reports.

The shop, which features Nestle products and Dreyer's ice cream, plans to be open by the holiday season.

You can find more details, including where the store will be located in the mall, at the SiouxFalls.Business website.