Report: South Dakota leads nation in unplanted acres

American farmers saw an historic amount of land go unplanted this year - and no state was hit harder than South Dakota.

A new report from the USDA Farm Service agency indicated farmers were unable to plant nearly 19.3 million acres in 2019.

South Dakota had 3.86 million unplanted acres, more than any other state. This included 2.84 million for corn and 850,864 for soybeans.

The total number of prevented planting acres is the highest since the USDA began reporting those figures in 2007

Many states across the Midwest were hit hard by flooding this spring, leading to fields being too wet for farmers to plant.

