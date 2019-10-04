Report: Violent crime rate drops in South Dakota

A new FBI report found the violent crime rate in South Dakota dropped in 2018, the first drop in that rate in five years.

According to U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons, the violent crime rate fell 5.8 percent compared to the 2017 rate.

The 2018 statistics show the estimated rate of violent crime in South Dakota was 404.7 offenses per 100,000 inhabitants.

The biggest drop was in the "murders and non-negligent homicide" category, which dropped 56 percent in 2018.

Parsons says the numbers are a testament to the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies around South Dakota.

The national violent crime rate fell 3.9 percent when compared with the 2017 rate. This was the second consecutive year that violent crime has decreased nationwide.