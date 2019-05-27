Research program compiling data to study effects on health

A national research program is trying to get more than one million participants in its database.

The "All of US" Research Program has traveling trailers to recruit people. People go through an educational exhibit first. Then, they meet with examiners to be entered into the system.

People can create an account, take a survey, then give measurements like height and weight. They can participate in as much or as little as they'd like.

"There are so many underrepresented communities all around the U.S.," said Angie Gonzalez, All of US assistant tour manager. "And that's basically what our routing is. We're going to all the underrepresented communities and it's not just certain ethnicities or whether you're male or female. It's also different areas like rural areas."

The goal is to give scientists the data to research how environment, lifestyle, and genetics affect health. The mobile clinic will be set up at the Sanford Imagenetics building in Sioux Falls all this week for people to visit. It will be open from 9:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Tuesday, and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Wednesday through Friday. The Sanford Imagenetics building is located at 1321 West 22nd Street in Sioux Falls.