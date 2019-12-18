​Resident hunting license sales down

​Resident hunting license sales in South Dakota are down almost 30,000 this year.

"We did have a very tough year with increased water in much of the state, we had flooding, but we also had a late winter," said Heather Villa, Wildlife Administration Section Chief with the Game, Fish, and Parks Department.

The poor weather conditions are a big factor why numbers are down, affecting multiple hunting industries.

"We just had a snowfall of things that we couldn't do anything about, and because of it, it impacts everything," said Cory Appl, Manager of Ken's C-Store in Aberderen.

​Lodge Owners are feeling the affects, so much so that some have cancelled the season all together.

"I do know of a couple of neighbors that have flat told their hunting groups to not even come," said Cameron Wyly, Lodge Owner in Aberdeen.

Hunting retailers are also noticing the struggles this year has brought.

"Lower amount of licenses is attributed to the fact that we had moisture all year," Appl said.

There are a number of reasons why the resident license sales are low this year.

"It is a National trend that we need to work on," Villa said.

The Game, Fish, and Parks Department is working to find ways to bring the numbers back up for the future seasons.

"There are some ideas that we are looking at, we will look at all of the different resolutions through R-3, which is how will it affect the recruitment, retention, and reactivation of hunters and anglers," Villa said.

The GF&P is offering the option to enroll in automatic renewal for people who already have an active license set to expire.