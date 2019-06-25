Residents and businesses in Turner County eligible for disaster assistance

Homeowners, renters and business owners in Turner County may now apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April 2019.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program includes a wide range of aid, including emergency home repair, temporary disaster housing, replacement grants for serious disaster-related needs and expenses not covered by insurance or other assistance programs. For those insured, the government may help pay for basic needs not covered by insurance.

Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, Dewey, Hutchinson, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Pine Ridge Reservation, Rosebud Reservation, Todd, Yankton and Ziebach counties were previously designated for Individual Assistance, bringing the total to 13 counties and three reservations.

State and federal officials encourage those affected by the disaster to register for assistance immediately by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585. The toll-free line is in operation from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) until further notice.

Registration can be accomplished anytime at www.disasterassistance.gov or with a smartphone using the FEMA mobile app. The deadline to register is Aug. 6.

Individuals can also register for assistance by visiting any of the five Disaster Recovery Centers that FEMA and the State of South Dakota have opened across the state. Additionally, Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be visiting five additional locations. Find the nearest center at www.fema.gov/drc.