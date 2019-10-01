Residents of former SD detention facility getting evicted

Residents of a former juvenile detention facility in South Dakota are being evicted by the state after it repossessed the campus from the current owner who fell behind on payments.

The Rapid City Journal reports the eviction notices say the state plans to sell the campus near Custer and residents have until Oct. 31 to leave their homes.

The state sold the 173-acre campus in 2016 when it closed the juvenile detention program and the purchaser leased out 11 residences and space for several businesses. But last month, the state repossessed the campus when SLIC-e Holdings bounced a $116,588 check for an overdue payment.

