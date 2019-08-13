Resolution to use parking fines to pay for school supplies fails in Sioux Falls

Majority of the Sioux Falls city council has voted against a resolution that could have helped provide more students with school supplies.

Councilors Theresa Stehly and Pat Starr introduced a measure Tuesday night that would use revenue from parking citations to buy school supplies for Sioux Falls students.

The proposal was modeled after a Las Vegas program that allows parking tickets to be paid with a school supply donation. The proposal would have run a maximum of two weeks out of the year where people could check a box that they want their money to go towards school supplies.

It was debated heavily Tuesday night, but it ended up failing by a vote of 5 to 3. Councilors Starr, Stehly and Janet Brekke voted in favor of the resolution.