Responsible decisions leading to another issue

It is becoming hard ‘not’ to find a ride-share service with plenty of options available to the Sioux Falls community. It is encouraging responsible decisions for everyone enjoying the city’s nightlife. Ironically, it has led to a few issues in downtown areas because of how busy it has become, and the traffic patterns do not favor Lyft or Uber drivers just yet. When Maggie Rice was asked about her experience as a driver in that area, she anxiously laughed about it.

"I'm not going to lie. I completely cringe," she said. “"It gets very congested at any of the downtown scenes at the end of the evening.”

Rice shares a similar feeling with other drivers trying to pick up and drop off people at some of the Downtown Sioux Falls locations. Plenty of businesses are attracting crowds to come downtown on the weekend, and an abundance of ride-share services are allowing people to get to and from responsibly.

Busy areas like 10th Street and Phillips Avenue can lead to some nightmarish evenings.

Another concern is drivers can be ticketed for impeding the current flow of traffic.

The communication has to be spot on to pick up and drop off patrons at these areas, and the drivers can end up receiving tickets if they: stop, stand, or park a vehicle on the roadway, crosswalk, or within an intersection. City leaders are aware of the shortcoming and potential safety issues, but Deptuy Chief of Staff T.J. Nelson says it has not gone unnoticed.

"We're working to get some designated areas for Lyft and Uber to pick up and unload their passengers," he said.

There might be some walking involved to find a suitable location like a parking garage, or a less congested area, but drivers are actually preferring a similar approach until better options are available.