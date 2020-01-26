Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened in the hills above Calabasas, Calif. about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. All five people aboard the helicopter died.

Bryant was 41 years old.

The others on the helicopter have not been identified.

The Los Angeles Times reports the helicopter took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. local time in the hills above Calabasas in foggy conditions.

Bryant was in attendance Saturday in his hometown of Philadelphia as LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers surpassed him for third on NBA’s third all-time scoring list. Bryant scored 33,643 points in his career, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone when he retired in 2016.

Bryant won five NBA championships during his 20-year career, all with the Lakers. He was named the league MVP in 2008 and was an 18-time All-Star.

