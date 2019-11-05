Rhines 'forgives' family of victim in final words; has fried chicken & lefsa in last meal

A man executed by the state of South Dakota used his final words to "forgive" the family of the man he was convicted of killing.

Charles Rhines was executed Monday evening at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Rhines was sentenced to death for the 1992 killing of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer.

Jack Caudill, an anchor KEVN/KOTA in Rapid City, was a media witness at Rhines' execution. According to Caudill, when asked if he had anything to say, Rhines addressed Schaeffer's parents.

"Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred toward me. I pray to God that he forgives you for your anger and hatred toward me," Rhines said. "Thanks to my team, I love you all. Goodbye, let's go."

Earlier in the day, Rhines had his final meal at the penitentiary. According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, his last meal request included:

Fried chicken

Cantaloupe or muskmelon

Lefsa

Yogurt (strawberry and cherry)

Butter

Black licorice

Cookies and cream ice cream

Root beer

Coffee with cream and sugar