Ribbon cutting for LifeScape's new autism and child development center

LifeScape previously had two child development centers in South Dakota aimed at treating autism, but the demand was too high.

So the organization has opened a second Sioux Falls location. A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday at the new autism and child development center on 41st Street. It focuses on autism therapies, such as applied behavior analysis.

"It allows us to expand and grow our services, and have the room to do so," said Megan Johnke, LifeScape's director of therapy. "We started offering behavior therapy services over a year ago, and those have taken off but we've run out of room and we want to serve more children and more families and expand those services."

The new facility also offers parent training by licensed behavior analysts. Occupational, speech, and physical therapy are available for children as well