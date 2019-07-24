Ribbon cutting for USD Community College

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the new University of South Dakota Community College Wednesday afternoon.

"This is about serving students here in Sioux Falls, and we have universities and we have technical institutes that each do great jobs, and we're filling the gap in between," said Carmen Simone, Community College vice president and dean.

The community college for Sioux Falls will offer programs from USD, Dakota State, and South Dakota State universities. Programs ranging from certificates and associate degrees-- all the way up to masters, will be offered.

The community college will be located at the former University Center in northwest Sioux Falls.

USD officials say South Dakota is one of a small number of states that don't offer a community college option and they say this new program will fill that gap.