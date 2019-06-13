Right place, right time: Deputies credited with saving life at Vermillion restaurant

A man who collapsed while eating at a Vermillion restaurant is lucky to be alive thanks to a trio of Clay County Sheriff Department deputies who happened to be eating there as well.

Authorities received a report of a man collapsing at the Pizza Ranch on Wednesday, according to a post on the Clay County Sheriffs' Facebook page.

Three deputies, Michael Smith, Shannon Kymala, and Kaleb Christopherson were at the restaurant finishing their lunch break when the call came in. They immediately began performing life-saving measures, including performing CPR and utilizing an AED.

Two members of the Vermillion Police Department, Officer Jessica Newman and Det. Robin Hower soon arrived to provide assistance.

Authorities say the man's heart was restarted, and Vermillion emergency services soon responded and took over care of the patient.

"In the right place at the right time," the Facebook post stated. "This man is alive today thanks to the quick actions taken by these deputies, police officers, and EMTs. Congratulations to these public servants for a job very well done."