Road closures for Sioux Falls Air Show

The Sioux Falls Air Show is underway and there are several road closures you need to know about if you're planning on heading to the event.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday the following roads will be closed:

• North Industrial Avenue from West Blackhawk Street to West Algonquin Street

• West Algonquin Street from Minnesota Avenue to North Industrial Avenue

• A Avenue from North Russell Street Service Road to West Algonquin Street

• North Russell Street Service Road from West Cherokee Street to the east side of the intersection with A Avenue

• West Cherokee Street from Russell Street to North Russell Street Service Road

For public safety, the following will also be closed:

• bike trail between North Russell Street and North Minnesota Avenue closed Friday 1 to 4 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• junior football fields at Sanford Sports Complex will be closed Friday 1 to 4 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Elmwood Golf Course will have restricted tee times due to airspace for the Sioux Falls Airshow. The driving range and clubhouse will remain open.

