Road conditions remain dangerous Monday after weekend winter storm

Many roads remained icy and snow-packed Monday after a winter storm dumped snow and sleet across the region.

Interstate 29 north of Watertown remains closed Monday morning, as does most of I-90 between Mitchell and Rapid City.

Officials are advising against travel on a number of other roads across South Dakota and into Minnesota.

You can find the last road conditions from the South Dakota Department of Transportation here. You can find Minnesota's road conditions here, and Iowa's here.

Parts of northeastern and north central South Dakota saw over a foot of snow this weekend. The Sioux Falls area saw around three to six inches of snow.

Strong winds are creating visibility concerns across the region Monday. You can find the latest weather conditions on KSFY's weather page.