Road construction schedule in Sioux Falls

Beginning Monday and Tuesday next week in Sioux Falls, several streets and lane closures will go into effect to allow for various construction and improvement projects to roads.

Street closures:

- First Avenue closed: Beginning on Monday North First Avenue will be closed between Riverside Avenue and North Drive to allow crews to install a sanitary sewer line. Motorists should utilize Main Avenue or Cliff Avenue as alternate routes. The work on this project is expected to be complete in one week, weather permitting.

- 18th Street closed: Beginning on Monday, westbound west 18th Street will be closed between Phillips Avenue and Dakota Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete pavement repairs. Westbound traffic will be detoured to 17th Street. Eastbound traffic on 18th Street will not be affected. The work on this project is expected to be complete in one week, weather permitting.

- Gateway Avenue closed: Beginning on Monday, Gateway Avenue will be closed south of 41st Street. Work will include the installation of new water main and asphalt surfacing. Work is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Lane closures:

- Phillips Avenue: Beginning on Monday morning, the southbound lane will be closed on Phillips Avenue at Ninth Street. This closure is expected to last less than an hour. The 101 South Phillips Avenue Building is installing spray foam in a wall.

- 60th Street North: Beginning on Monday, the inside eastbound lane and the inside westbound lane of 60th Street North will be closed between Marion Road and Career Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete pavement repairs. The lane closures will shift from the inside lanes to the outside lanes as the work progresses. One lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times during construction. All work is expected to be completed within two weeks with favorable weather conditions.

- South Cliff Avenue: Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the outside southbound lane of South Cliff Avenue will be closed between East Pam Road and East 41st Street.

Telcom Construction will be performing fiber optic repairs and anticipates completion by the end of the day.

- Sixth Street and Sycamore Avenue Construction: Beginning on Tuesday, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the intersection of Sixth Street and Sycamore Avenue to allow crews to perform concrete pavement patching. The lanes closed within the intersection will vary daily as crews progress with the repairs, however, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times while work is occurring. Work is expected to be completed within two weeks with favorable weather conditions.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction areas and may want to consider alternate routes.