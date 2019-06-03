Robbery attempt leads to stabbing in central Sioux Falls

Authorities say a robbery attempt in Sioux Falls resulted in the victim stabbing and injuring one of his assailants.

The incident took place late Sunday night on the 900 block of N. Minnesota Avenue, a few blocks north of downtown.

Police say the victim told officers several people tried robbing him. He ended up stabbing at least one of his assailants before they fled.

At least one suspect is in custody in connection to the incident.

Police say the victim has not been cooperating with the investigation. The victim says he knew the suspects.