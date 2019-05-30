Robotic milking becomes the norm on large-scale dairy farms

The Pechous Dairy Farm near Tabor has been around for decades.

"We've been in the dairy business 39 years my wife and I," Robert Pechous said.

Things have changed over the years though. One thing is plummeting dairy prices. Thousands of dairy operations continue to close across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture back in 1987 there were 202,068 American farms producing milk. Now, there are only 37,468. However, milk production has not gone down.

"The milk prices are struggling right now. We are going on the 5th year already," Stacie De Groot of Lely Sales said.

The big farmers are surviving though, and the Pechous family is one that uses robots to milk their cows.

Pechous Dairy bought the robotic milking systems and is serviced in partnership with two Lely centers, Gorter’s Clay and Dairy in Pipestone, Minn. and Nebraska Dairy Systems in Norfolk, Neb.

The Pechouses use four robots to milk. They have others throughout the dairy barn to help with recycling manure, pushing feed and brushing the cattle.

Each cow gives roughly 10 to 12 gallons of milk a day. The cow is lured to the machine by a snack pellet.

"We sell to dairy farms of America and it goes up to Lake Norden for cheese," Robert said.

Right now Lely's business is steady because the big farmer continues to use its product.

"It's made it hard for the small farmer to put them in. It's the big farmer who are interested in them right now," De Groot said.

"The small guy, it ain't going to happen no more. We don't like it, but the workforce ain't there," Robert said.

There is optimism in this area when it comes to dairy. Valley Queen Cheese invested $50 million into its facility in Milbank and Agropur in Lake Norden has just tripled in size.

June is actually National Dairy Month. For more information on how to keep a healthy lifestyle with dairy:

Dairy Month Information

To learn more about the robots that are helping milk cows: Lely.Com