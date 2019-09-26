Rock Valley, Iowa bridge vandalized

Almost all of your senses can be stimulated walking along the Kiwanis Trail just west of town. The Rock River can be heard racing nearby, a fly or two may land briefly on your neck, and then there is the rest of the hard to miss natural scenery that makes up the western edge of the city. With the purity of everything else around, it was very noticeable when swastikas were found painted on various areas of the bridge. The symbols have been removed, but they can still be faintly seen. The painful part for the community is knowing the symbols were drawn in the first place.

"When they want to ruin it like that, it's very disheartening," said Diana De Groog.

Part of her summer routine was to take a walk there every morning. Like many other people, she is disappointed that somebody would want to ruin such a popular area. Rock Valley Police are investigating the situation and ask that you contact them at 712-476-5716 if you have information.