'Rolling Thunder' bikers from South Dakota ride to D.C.

A group of veterans from Sioux Falls are on their way to Washington, D.C. to participate in a Memorial Day motorcycle ride.

Local members of 'Rolling Thunder' left from JL Harley Davidson Wednesday morning. They will spend the next couple days on their bikes riding to nation's capitol, leading up to the event on Sunday.

Bikers from across the country will gather to honor the men and women who fought overseas and never returned.

"It's probably one of the best experiences I've ever had, I've been to Sturgis a number of times, but this is the best," said Steve Stutson, 'Rolling Thunder' chapter president. "I just enjoy going out there and I have a deep compassion for rolling thunder and getting our POWs and MIAs back home."

This is the last year of the event in Washington, D.C.

The president of the Sioux Falls chapter says they plan to do something local on Memorial Day weekend next year.