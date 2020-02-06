Rosebud police haul in 3.5 pounds of meth

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe police made a major drug bust following a traffic stop.

Police seized about 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.9 pounds of marijuana, 20 units of oxycodone and $1,955 cash; as well as arresting two people.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Rosebud police officer stopped a driver for speeding. The officer then discovered 4 grams of meth in the car, resulting in the driver's arrest.

This led police to search a home in the Sicangu Village housing area; where they found most of the drugs, as well as another person they arrested.

The Rosebud police have not released the suspects' names due to the ongoing investigation.