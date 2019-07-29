Rotary host Hall of Fame inductees

A couple of South Dakota Hall of Fame inductees were in Sioux Falls Monday.

The Downtown Rotary hosted a meet and greet with Clyde Fredrickson and Dick Brown. The two were selected, along with several others because of how their achievements have impacted the state of South Dakota.

The two spoke in front of the crowd, sharing their stories and experiences.

Fredrickson says even though you feel like you've reached your limit, that doesn't mean you should give up on your dreams.

"Realize opportunities," Fredrickson said. "Utilize opportunities. You can chase your dreams. You have to know your limits. Know your boundaries and when you come up to your limits, that doesn't mean that you should stop. Find a partner, find somebody else that may fill in some of your gaps. Just keep working hard."

The official hall of fame ceremony is in September in Chamberlain.