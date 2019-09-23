Row House indoor rowing boutique opening in Sioux Falls

The Row House boutique fitness chain is planning to open a location in the Sioux Falls.

The Irvine, Calif.-based company said it recently signed a lease agreement for a 2,300 square-foot space in the Bridges at 57th Street. The shopping complex is owned by Van Buskirk Companies.

Construction has already started and the company has plans to open later this year.

According to a company press release, Row House is a boutique indoor rowing studio with more than 30 locations across the country. Row House focuses on providing group comradery and drive fostered by the sport of rowing.

“I’m excited for the Sioux Falls community to experience this full body, low impact rowing-based workout,” said Michael Safranski, one of the Row House Sioux Falls owners. “What is even more exciting, is that Row House brings a true sense of community to group based workouts. Participants row together, we build each other up, and celebrate our success as a team. At Row House, we truly pull together.”