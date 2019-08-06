Police: No credible terror attack threat at Sturgis Rally

Posted: 
Updated: Tue 1:53 PM, Aug 06, 2019

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Police Department received a Facebook message about a possible list of lone wolves plotting homegrown terror attacks and the rally may be a target.

The Sturgis Police Department doesn’t have any credible threat at this time. However, the police will keep the public updated if that changes.

If you see a threat on social media, contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not share the threat. Police say this will help them determine where the post originated from.

 