Rural healthcare: issues facing mothers

Healthcare is currently a very hot topic in public discourse, with many people outlining different problems with the current system.

Among those problems is that of rural healthcare, where mothers are often hit hard by a lack of available medical service.

KSFY News sat down with Minnesota Senator Tina Smith to discuss her proposed solution, the Rural Maternal and Obstetric Modernization of Services Act.

"The bill would expand access to training for physicians and nurses and obstetricians who want to practice in rural areas," Smith said. "And it would expand access to telehealth which can be a very important tool for helping people get access to great care."

Smith's bill would also focus on gathering data to help address the shortcomings surrounding rural healthcare.

This bill is a collaboration between Smith and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and was actually started by North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

Smith will be calling on senate health committee leaders to hold a markup on the bill.