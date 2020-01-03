Rusty Mercedes sells for $800,000

A 1961 Mercedes-Benz has been purchased for $800,000, despite it being rusty and in disrepair.

Rusty 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sells for $800,000. (Credit: CNN, KCBS)

Alex Manos, owner of the Beverly Hills Car Club says that the 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster cost $5,000 to $8,000 brand new back in the day, but he just sold the car for $800,000.

“People like Hugh Hefner had one,” Manos said.

He said that the cars are hard to come across, so even in rough condition, they are worth a good bit of money.

Manos was able to track down the car’s history.

“The sales person at that Mercedes dealership sold it to the first owner, then that car went back to the dealership. The same salesperson sold it again the second time to the grandfather of the people we bought the car from. It went from the grandfather, to his son and then we bought it from his daughter,” he said.

The car lived for years outside in Florida and was later moved into a garage where it sat for 15 to 20 years.

