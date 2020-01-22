S.D. DPS Sec. Price appointed to Presidential commission on law enforcement

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price was appointed to the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice by Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday.

Sec. Price began his career in law enforcement in 1997 and held many positions before being appointed Secretary in January 2019.

“I am honored to be part of this commission, and I look forward to working on issues that impact law enforcement and the officers who work every day to protect our citizens,” Sec. Price said. “Law enforcement is a profession that is vital to our society.”

The commission was created by an Executive Order signed by President Trump in October. The commission is to explore issues impacting law enforcement and the ability of American policing to reduce crime.

Some issues the commission with focus include:

• The challenges to law enforcement associated with mental illness, homelessness, substance abuse, and other social factors that influence crime and strain criminal justice resources;

• The recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of law enforcement officers, including in rural and tribal communities;

• Refusals by State and local prosecutors to enforce laws or prosecute categories of crimes;

• The need to promote public confidence and respect for the law and law enforcement officers; and

• The effects of technological innovations on law enforcement and the criminal justice system, including the challenges and opportunities presented by such innovations.

The Commission will principally conduct its study through a series of hearings, panel presentations, field visits, and other public meetings.

The Commission will meet monthly for the next year and then report its findings to the Attorney General, who will submit a final report to the President.

