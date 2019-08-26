SD Department of Tourism receives top marketing honor

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has been recognized by the U.S. Travel Association for excellence in destination marketing.

The department was awarded a Mercury Award for its "Great Faces, Great Places" marketing campaign created in partnership with Lawrence & Schiller, a marketing and advertising agency based in Sioux Falls.

"We are so honored to receive this prestigious award. The very best work from across the nation is submitted every year, so to come out on top is a huge honor,” said South Dakota Secretary of Tourism James Hagen. “This isn’t just a big win for us at the Department of Tourism. It’s a big win for the entire state of South Dakota.”

The honor was received at the annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations Conference, Aug. 17-20 in Austin, Texas.

According to a press release, Mercury Awards celebrate excellence in destination marketing on the state level and are open to all U.S. state and territory tourism offices within the U.S. Travel Association.

The department was also one of three state finalists for the best-integrated marketing campaign in the country with marketing budgets less than $10 million.