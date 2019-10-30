SD Farmers Union applauds USDA industrial hemp ruling

One of the state’s largest agriculture organizations applauds the U.S. Department of Agriculture on its announcement of the interim final rule for industrial hemp production.

“The USDA did an exceptional job outlining a regulatory framework for hemp production in the United States,” said Doug Sombke, President of South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU). “South Dakota Legislators now have all the information they need to make industrial hemp work for the farmers and the communities they represent. It’s a rural development issue ripe for the picking – unfortunately, our producers don’t get to benefit from this new opportunity.”

In a press release, SDFU stated they support the legalization of industrial hemp production in South Dakota as it would greatly benefit diversity in South Dakota farming operations and create new economic opportunities.

“We will work to pass a bill is passed in 2020 Legislative Session to allow our farmers and entrepreneurs to begin growing this crop which offers so many opportunities," Sombke said.

Governor Kristi Noem’s veto of House Bill 1191, which would have legalized industrial hemp, South Dakota became one of only four states that has not yet legalized industrial hemp production.