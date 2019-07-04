SD Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection closure

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be closing the Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection for grading starting Monday.

It's set to re-open Aug. 5. Traffic will be detoured around the Highway 115 (Minnesota Avenue) and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection to Lincoln County Highways 123, 106, and Interstate 29.

The $18.3 million project will reconstruct 3.3 miles of Highway 115 from just south of the 85th Street intersection to 0.3 miles south of the Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection. Work includes grading, structure, PCC pavement, curb and gutter, asphalt concrete pavement, storm sewer, traffic signals and lighting.

The substantial completion date for the 2019 construction season is Nov. 15, 2019. The overall completion date for the 2020 construction season is Nov. 6, 2020.