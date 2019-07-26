SD Inmate sentenced in Yankton kidnapping

A South Dakota prison inmate has been sentenced to an additional 40 years in the state penitentiary.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, 54-year-old Ervin Morris Cook, Jr. entered a guilty plea to kidnapping in the first degree stemming from an incident on Aug. 4, 2018.

At the time, Cook was already a prisoner at the South Dakota State Penitentiary when he walked away from the Yankton Minimum Unit and subsequently forced Jeanette Leeper to leave her place of employment and then held her for a substantial period of time.

Cook received a sentence of 60 years in the state penitentiary, with 20 of those years suspended. The sentence will be consecutive to the current sentence Cook is already serving.