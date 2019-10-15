SD among top for nursing home care, study says

Advancing into old age means a change in lifestyle. Some decide to transition into a full-time nursing home or receive assisted-living help in their own homes.

South Dakota was recently named the 14th best state for nursing home care by Smart Asset.

The Good Samaritan Society owns homes in many states across the Midwest, but right here in South Dakota, they say that they can provide the best care possible by utilizing the best staff.

A nursing home in this day and age isn't what you would picture it to be. They're just regular senior living homes where seniors can get the services they need.

"I think the state of South Dakota should be very proud of the care and services that we provide here for our seniors within the state," Good Samaritan Society Regional Vice President, Philip Samuelson said.

South Dakota came in at number 14 on the Smart Assets list of best states for nursing home care. Samuelson said before residents move in they figure out what quality of life they want to live.

"Our residents are well taken care of even before they come to our facilities,” Samuelson said. "One of the first parts is having the right staff. Our staff really are the eyes and ears. They’re the ones providing all the care."

Whether you're a housekeeper or a registered nurse everyone shows they care. According to the CDC, there are more than 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. that strive to provide the best care possible and at Good Sam, Samuelson says South Dakota scores high because it's a big small-town feel.

"We take care of our neighbors and I think we have a great work ethic, we have a high desire for quality of life and high-quality care," Samuelson said.

The study analyzed the cost, amount of nursing staff per day and the overall amount of care provided in each state. When it comes to price it varies by each resident. Samuelson says each care plan is based around the senior's hopes and desires.

"Private pay is paying right around $213 a day. There’s going to be some residents that are going to be paying more and there are some residents that are going to be paying less depending on what their care needs are," Samuelson said.

Across the state, we've seen nursing homes in smaller communities start to close, but Good Sam says they're focused on growth and their quality of care.

They've recently merged with Sanford Health and say they will continue to welcome anyone from nursing homes that continue to close in smaller communities.

North Dakota and Minnesota were among the top 10 on that list as well.

