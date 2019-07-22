SD delegation applauds Department of Transportation grant for Missouri River Bridge

PIERRE, S.D. – U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a $13 million federal grant to support a bridge replacement project for the Missouri River Bridge which connects Pierre and Ft. Pierre.

The grant was awarded under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.

The South Dakota delegation supports the decision for the Department of Transportation, adding that the investment to the bridge will help ensure safety to infrastructure to an important link between East and West River South Dakota.

 