SD group pushes to revoke Medal of Honor awarded to Wound Knee solders

Well over a century later, descendants of those killed during the Wounded Knee Massacre want justice for their ancestors.

A group from South Dakota is in Washington for the introduction of a bill called "Remove the Stain Act."

It would revoke 20 Medals of Honor awarded to soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee.

Descendants of the Lakota who were killed say there was nothing honorable about the actions of the soldiers that day. They have a group of lawmakers on their side as they look to pass this legislation into law.

"I didn't think it was going to be happening this quick," said Manny Iron Hawk, a descendant of Wounded Knee victims. "I thought it might be my children that would be doing this."

"We hope and pray that this will happen and it has been a long time coming." said Marlis Afraid of Hawk, a descendant of Wounded Knee victims." The legislation now awaits action in the U.S. House.

KSFY's Washington Bureau also reached out to the Army for comment but did not hear back.