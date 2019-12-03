SD high school basketball player dies during practice

Authorities in Ziebach County say a boys basketball player died Monday evening during practice in Dupree.

Ziebach County Sheriff Gary Cudmore said the team was performing wind sprints when the Dupree High School student collapsed on the court. It was the team's first practice of the season.

Following the collapse, Cudmore said coaches and nurses performed CPR until Indian Health Services from Eagle Butte arrived. The student was transported by ambulance to an Eagle Butte hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.