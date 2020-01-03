SD lawmakers react to strike on top Iranian general

South Dakota lawmakers are sharing their thoughts on the American strike that killed one of Iran's top military leaders and the deployment of additional troops to Iraq following attacks on a U.S. Embassy.

General Qassem Soleimani, one of the country's top military leaders, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad airport, along with other Iran-backed militia figures, on Friday. The strike was ordered by President Donald Trump. Trump said Friday the targeted killing of Soleimani was ordered because he was plotting to kill Americans.

The deadly U.S. strike in Iraq marks an escalation in the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Sen. Mike Rounds took to Twitter to show his support adding "This decisive action was intended to pre-emptively stop further attacks and let Iran know that threats to Americans will not be tolerated."

In a video press release, Rep. Dusty Johnson said: "Earlier this week because of decisive action on the part of our president and our men and women in uniform, General Soleimani was killed."

Sen. John Thune was in Sioux Falls on Friday and had this to say: "the fact that he's gone is a good thing. The world is a better place and a safer place because of that. I think the question people are asking is what happens next."