SD safety and health professionals share information at state conference

The 2019 South Dakota Safety and Health Conference kicked off Wednesday morning as safety professionals from across the state gathered to explore tools and best practices that can help make South Dakotans safer.

Many groups and organizations were present to address issues from hearing loss to scheduling practices and to share what works for them.

"One of the great things that I think this conference brings is the fact that we do a lot of best practice sharing," said Janie Ritter, SD Safety Council executive director. "So we have companies here that are sharing their best practice with their peers. And so, what has worked for them, they're now sharing with their competitors. It could be the person that has the business down the street."

The conference is a partnership of the South Dakota Safety Council, Sioux Empire Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management, South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, and the South Dakota Chiropractors Association.