SDAF responds to 'Meth. We’re On It.’ campaign

The South Dakota Advertising Federation issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after an out-of-state firm created a marketing campaign around South Dakota's meth crisis.

The campaign, "Meth. We're On it.", which was launched Monday, was crafted by Broadhead LLC. The campaign has sparked ridicule across the country.

The South Dakota Advertising Federation board release the following statement:

South Dakota has an incredible pool of talent in terms of advertisers and marketers, as well as young talent that is continually desiring to enter our in-state workforce.

When public, in-state entities decide to award large advertising budgets to out-of-state companies, we can’t help but throw a red flag and remind the public of the implications.

Our in-state talent is incredibly in tune with the opportunities and challenges our state holds. We are acutely aware of the seriousness of the issues currently affecting our state. And we are passionate about our state’s future.

Nine in-state agencies, among others, desired to work on the Meth Awareness Campaign recently launched on November 18. A campaign tackling a serious, real and devastating epidemic. A campaign that should not be taken lightly.

The budget dollars that are now exiting our state could have been put to great use here. They could have saved positions at agencies that are looking for new business. The dollars could have given new graduates opportunities to stay in state. The dollars could have delivered a message by South Dakotans that resonates with South Dakota.

This holiday season - and all year round - please consider the incredible talents, retailers and opportunities we have here in South Dakota. Please patronize them and feel good about stimulating in-state economy and providing additional and new opportunities.

On Twitter, Gov. Kristi Noem has defended the campaign, adding "Now that I’ve got your attention. Meth is a SERIOUS problem in SD. One that affects your son, daughter, husband, wife, parents, and grandparents… if affects YOU. Make this a conversation at your dinner table. Get on it and get it OUT."