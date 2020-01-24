SDHSAA sees uptick in basketball officials

For High School Sports to take place you need the athletes and officials.

Earlier this week in Minnesota, a game-time changed because one of those two groups wasn’t in the arena.

In a tweet, the Mora, Minnesota Basketball team reminds its fans to thank a ref because without them they wouldn’t get to play a game.

Longtime SDHSAA official Dave Beranek said, "The games can’t be played without the officials. The officials are intracule part of all whether it’s basketball, football, volleyball, wrestling. Officials have an important role in not only high school sports, grade school, college and on up."

Over 50 new officials have joined the South Dakota High School Activities Association this season to ref basketball.

Beranek has been doing it for 31 years. He says there are a few things he has learned along the way.

“The best advice I usually give officials is just, remember they’re not yelling at you or criticizing you as an individual; they’re talking to the striped shirt,” Beranek said.

Over the course of the basketball season there is over 3,000 games to be played statewide.

Before each game, Beranek says he makes sure his crew is on the same page.

“We want to make any administrative errors as officials because that is what they call game disruptors and reflects badly on officials,” he added. “So we talk a lot about getting on the same page so to speak before the game starts.”

At the end of the day, Beranek has a few things he wants fans, players, and coaches to remember.

“As officials, we are not professionals, I mean especially at the high school level. Several of us have other full-time jobs, we have families. We’re not perfect, the game’s not perfect, the kids don’t play perfectly, the coaches don’t coach perfectly,” said Beranek.

The SDHSAA says they try to avoid not having enough officials by actively recruiting at state tournaments and on social media.